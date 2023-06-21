Aron Dody

Morris County USD 417 has appointed a new superintendent.

The district announced on Facebook Wednesday that it had appointed Nancy Meyer as its interim superintendent through June 2024, after reaching a settlement agreement with former superintendent Aron Dody, who had served as superintendent since 2018.

Bob Frye

Something stinks. Sounds like CG needs to treat the BOE like a baby, if it stinks, then change it. Aaron Dody was doing a great job.

