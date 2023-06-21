Morris County USD 417 has appointed a new superintendent.
The district announced on Facebook Wednesday that it had appointed Nancy Meyer as its interim superintendent through June 2024, after reaching a settlement agreement with former superintendent Aron Dody, who had served as superintendent since 2018.
The action took place Tuesday evening, during a special board of education meeting. No reason for the separation with Dody was provided, though his contract renewal with the district was previously rescinded during a Jan. 30 meeting by a 4-3 vote.
“Ms. Meyer has a wealth of experience in district and building level leadership and a passion for public education. We would like to welcome her to the USD 417 Morris County family, and we ask that you please afford her a hearty welcome and a bit of patience as she hits the ground running with our district,” the district said in its Facebook post. “There are countless reasons to be excited about a bright future at Morris County U.S.D. 417 — our students, our staff, and our community are made up of great people who take pride in their work and in our schools. Thank you for all you do to make our schools what they are, and thank you for your partnership as we move forward together as a school family.”
While originally declining to comment on the situation, USD 417 Board of Education clerk Jim Crosby later sent a clarifying statement.
"At a special meeting held on June 19, the USD 417 Morris County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Aron Dody agreed to a separation," Crosby said. "This was a difficult decision for both parties. The Board members, administration, District office staff, and Dr. Dody are required to keep all details of the separation and agreement confidential. Please respect their duty of confidentiality. The District thanks Dr. Dody for his years of service and wish him success in his future endeavors."
In a message to The Gazette, Dody said that while he cannot comment on the settlement agreement with the district, reports by WIBW are inaccurate.
WIBW reported that Dody was “under scrutiny for alleged misuse of COVID-19 funds,” stating that while “Officials did not say why the decision to let go of previous superintendent Aron Dody was made … the district did say in February that it started to review his performance following allegations of misused COVID-19 relief funds.”
As previously reported by The Gazette, at the Feb. 13 board meeting, April Schwartz of Varney & Associates told board members that two audits had been done to fulfill both state and federal requirements. During that process, Schwartz said the district did not comply with a state requirement for competitive bids for purchases that exceed $20,000.
Schwartz told the board on Feb. 13 that purchases were made during fiscal year 2022 that “exceeded the $20,000 threshold, however the bid requirements were not followed.”
Schwartz said it was Varney & Associates’ position that the superintendent made purchases without following policies and procedures. She said it seemed that Dody was given “too much authority” to make decisions without board approval. She recommended the district follow all applicable statutes, policies and procedures and have oversights in place.
Additionally, the district’s noncompliance with federal grant requirements was noted regarding two vehicle purchases using federal funds for a grant that did not allow for capital purchases; the grant only allowed lease arrangements.
In a response to Varney & Associates from the district and the Kansas Association of School Boards, the district denied that bid law had been violated. The district stated that the superintendent found the cost of the vehicles would be lower for the district if the leases were paid off early, rather than if the district kept paying on the lease for the duration of the timeframe.
“He did unilaterally opt to pay the purchase price for those vehicles to acquire them outright without board approval and without going through the bid process,” Schwartz said, reading the letter sent by the district.
Dody’s response, as read by Schwartz, was that he was not aware of any purchases where he did not follow Kansas Bid Law. In a response to Varney & Associates, the board and KASB attorneys disagreed with the auditor’s findings.
In a Facebook post following the incident the board stated that it took swift action when it learned about the concerns regarding financial practices.
“We recognize that we have room for growth in this area, and that you are trusting us not only with the education of your students but also with being fiscally responsible stewards of public funds,” the board said in a Feb. 17 post, adding that it cannot disclose information that would violate employee privacy.
