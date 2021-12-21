The Emporia State women’s basketball team buried eight fourth-quarter 3-pointers as it wrapped up its December schedule Monday afternoon with an 88-74 win over Rogers State.
Four players scored in double figures for the Hornets (8-4, 3-3 MIAA), led by Tre’Zure Jobe with 20 points. Karsen Schulz scored 18, Fredricka Sheats added 15 and Kali Martin contributed 13.
The game was close throughout the first 30 minutes with a total of four ties and four lead changes. Things were tied at 40-40 at halftime and Emporia State led just 61-59 at the end of the third quarter.
That was when the Hornets, which had only hit 6 of 18 3-pointers up until that point, suddenly got hot from behind the arc, stretching their advantage and leading by as many as 15 at 87-72 with 1:29 to play in the game.
In addition to her 15 points, Sheats had nine rebounds and Jobe pulled down seven of her own to go along with eight assists.
Despite being outrebounded 39-36, the Hornets shot 44.6% (29 of 65) from the floor compared to the Hillcats’ 37.9% (22 of 58).
Katrina Christian led Rogers State (4-8, 0-6 MIAA) with 19 points while Kylee Day had 18, Bailey Kliewer had 13 and Julie Luna had 10.
Emporia State is off until Jan. 1, when it will travel to Jefferson City, Missouri, to take on Lincoln. The Blue Tigers (4-7, 0-5 MIAA) got off to a 4-2 start this season but have lost five in a row.
