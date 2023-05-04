Emporia State Baseball had four Hornets earn All-MIAA recognition for the 2023 season. Noah Geekie, Ian Lanik and Kadyn Williams were named honorable mention while Palmer Hutchison was named to the gold glove team.
Noah Geekie was named honorable mention as both a pitcher and an outfielder. On the mound, Geekie pitched a team-high 77.1 innings while tallying 67 strikeouts to just 28 walks. He posted a 5.70 ERA and a record of 6-4 on the season. Geekie's 77 1/3 innings pitched ranks second in the MIAA while his 67 strikeouts rank seventh.
As an outfielder, Geekie finished the season with a .360 batting average, .976 OPS, seven doubles, three triples, four home runs and 25 RBI. His batting average, OPS and on-base percentage of .416 were all team-highs for the Hornets.
Ian Lanik was also named honorable mention as a pitcher as he posted a 5.10 ERA with five wins on the season. Lanik pitched two complete games and picked up one save across 67 innings pitched while striking out 43 batters and allowing a .263 batting average against.
Kadyn Williams was named honorable mention at second base as he recorded a .278 batting average and a .387 on-base percentage. He tallied seven doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 43 RBI. Williams' 18 extra-base hits and 43 RBI both led the Hornets.
Palmer Hutchison was named to the Gold Glove team at third base. Hutchison played in 45 games for the Hornets and tallied 64 assists on the season from third base.
