Emporia State Baseball had four Hornets earn All-MIAA recognition for the 2023 season. Noah Geekie, Ian Lanik and Kadyn Williams were named honorable mention while Palmer Hutchison was named to the gold glove team.

Noah Geekie was named honorable mention as both a pitcher and an outfielder. On the mound, Geekie pitched a team-high 77.1 innings while tallying 67 strikeouts to just 28 walks. He posted a 5.70 ERA and a record of 6-4 on the season. Geekie's 77 1/3 innings pitched ranks second in the MIAA while his 67 strikeouts rank seventh.

