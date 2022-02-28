The Emporia area should end February wetter than last year. But still not wet enough to escape drought concerns.
With no rain expected Monday, Emporia Municipal Airport stands at 0.12 inches of precipitation for February. That's even after several snowstorms.
It beats 2021, when only 0.01 inches fell. But Emporia normally receives 1.26 inches during February.
That's keeping more than 70% of Lyon County “abnormally dry,” according to the government's drought monitor. An area of moderate drought exists north and west of Abilene.
Lyon County is under a “very high fire danger” through Wednesday, due to warm temperatures in the middle 60s and low humidities. A small brush fire developed Sunday afternoon along Road F north of Emporia, burning less than five acres of land.
But winds should be relatively light Monday, with gusts of 15 miles per hour.
Afternoon highs should be in the seventies from Tuesday through Friday. The next chance for rain arrives Friday night and could last through next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.