Going for the burn in a workout is one thing. A fire sparked by exercise equipment is something else.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports nearly 20,000 Matrix Commercial Treadmills are being recalled for a possible fire hazard. The power cord can come loose from the power socket.
The CPSC website says Matrix Fitness currently has 58 reports of the cord and socket sparking, smoking or melting. The treadmills are blamed for seven fires, two of them causing property damage.
The recall involves T1x, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills made between January 2009 and January 2018.
Johnson Health Tech North America will install a safer power cord bracket for the treadmills at no charge. Find out more by calling 866-218-3674 during business hours, or by visiting MatrixFitness.com and clicking on “safety notices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.