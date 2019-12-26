After a rewarding and challenging career — including 20 years with the Central Care Cancer Center — Radiation Oncologist Dr. Jorge Wong is looking forward to retirement.
Wong said his interest in medicine began early in life, due in part to his childhood asthma.
“I had asthma, so I was always, always sick during the changes of the seasons and I always wanted to get better,” he said. “To me, that put the idea in my mind that I wanted to be a doctor.”
Wong received his medical degree from the Universidad Nacional de San Marcos in Lima, Peru, where he said he developed an interest in surgery and burn care. Afterward, he did a first-year residency in orthopedic surgery, which ultimately led him down the path to oncology.
“I saw a case of a youngster who was 13 or 14 years old who had a fracture to his collarbone, but it was not the result of a trauma,” Wong said. “The fracture had happened and I had intended to take care of that fracture. When we opened up the patient that day, we found a tumor that had eroded into the bone of the collarbone. I tried to fix it, and I couldn’t fix it.”
The realization that he was unable to help his patient was gut-wrenching, Wong said.
“That shook me, and I decided to pursue more information about oncology, because I was completely ignorant,” he said. “This was the ‘good old days’ — the early 80s — where we didn’t know too much about oncology other than it was usually a lethal outcome.”
Wong immigrated to the United States to complete an internship and residency in radiation oncology at the University of Michigan and completed a head and neck fellowship at Tufts University. He has experience at the Proton Facility at MIT — Massachusetts Institute of Technology — and clinical experience in hyper fractionation and intraoperative irradiation at Massachusetts General Hospital. From there, he held academic positions in the field at the University of Texas Medical Branch and Baylor College of Medicine, before leaving academia for private practice.
“I was ready to explore new horizons, and then I came to Kansas,” he said. “I had worked in Newton and then I decided to come here, and I was very well-received.”
Wong said the Emporia community was always welcoming in all aspects.
“I immersed myself into a new world, and luckily I was able to stay here for such a long time,” he said.
Over the years, Wong has treated many patients from Emporia and the surrounding communities. With treatment plans generally lasting 6 - 8 weeks, depending on the diagnosis, he said he had the chance to get to know his patients fairly well during that time. Many of those former patients came to celebrate Wong’s retirement during a reception Dec. 18 at the Central Care Cancer Center.
Seeing those patients again was a meaningful experience, he said.
“That makes a big difference when they remind you what they had experienced,” Wong said. “Not the fear of the diagnosis — the discussion and how we were able to communicate, and sometimes there were some emotional undertones in that communication. People like to visit every day, and my door was always open.”
Wong said he was always available to answer questions and, if he didn’t know the answer off-hand, he would find out for his patients.
“They were very pleased and that made a big difference,” he said. “It has truly been very rewarding.”
Although Wong said he struggled with the decision to retire, he said he’s looking forward to spending time with his two children, who live on opposite coasts.
“My daughter is in Charlotte, North Carolina, and I’d like to spend more time with her ... and her beautiful son,” he said. “My son is in San Diego. I’ve always wanted to spend more time with them, and I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with them.”
Wong said he enjoyed his time with the Central Care Cancer Center because of the welcoming community.
“I’m very grateful to everybody, because they’ve shown me their lives and embraced my presence here,” he said. “We became friends or just participants in a long-term relationship, and to me, that rewards my passion for teaching, which has been rewarded 10 times over.”
Wong will continue to serve patients through Jan. 3, 2020.
