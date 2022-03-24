The recent rain and snow were exactly what the Emporia area needed to evade potential drought.
The new U.S. drought monitor map shows Chase and Lyon Counties are not in a drought status. Parts of them had been “abnormally dry” for several weeks, with Lyon County at 72% only last week.
But fire concerns are not gone completely. Chase County is in a zone which “could see elevated fire concerns” Thursday and early next week, the National Weather Service advised.
Only a trace of rain was recorded at Emporia Municipal Airport Wednesday, after 1.52 inches fell Monday and Tuesday.
A station three miles northwest of Emporia had 2.05 inches over two days. Cottonwood Falls had 1.93 inches, while Madison had 1.76 inches.
A cloudy gray day is expected across the area Thursday, with a high of 50 degrees. Sunshine and warmer conditions should come back Friday, with readings around 60 through Sunday and 80 possible Monday.
