Lyon County commissioners approved a bid for exercise equipment for the new County Fitness Room at their meeting Thursday morning.
The gym, which will be available for Lyon County employees and their families, will be located at the Annex. The cost of the new equipment will be around $66,500 and will be provided by Ringside CSI Fitness First. Equipment will include treadmills, ellipticals, weights, benches, rowing machines and more.
“The majority of these were requested by employees,” Janice Huffman, director of human resources, said.
The commission previously approved a cap of $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan fund for the employee gym. The gym is part of the county’s proactive approach to employee fitness — keeping health insurance costs low, combating mental health issues, and increasing productivity and employee satisfaction.
Commissioners also signed a KDOT agreement for preliminary engineering design services by a consultant for the improvements on the Americus Road from Americus to Highway 56. The Americus Road improvements are part of KDOT’s High-Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) program, so KDOT will pay 90% of the services and the county will share 10% of the fees. The project is tentatively scheduled for 2023.
“This is a safety factor for Americus Road, to make it a safer road to travel,” Commissioner Doug Peck said.
Ryan Janzen, Lyon County appraiser, presented commissioners with the results of the 2022 compliance and 2021 ratio study report.
The county was found in substantial compliance, Janzen said, meeting the necessary statutory requirements and having values consistent with market values.
Janzen also gave commissioners an update on the housing market in Lyon County, which he said is still strong.
“I think what we’ve been seeing is you don’t have the bidding wars. When we are doing some of our research and phone calls we are not hearing that there are some of the bidding wars and they are not getting the above asking price offers,” Janzen said. “Things are generally sitting on the market just a bit longer than they were maybe this time a year ago. But they are still selling for what people are asking for and everything is still very aggressive.”
