Lyon County Courthouse

Lyon County commissioners approved a bid for exercise equipment for the new County Fitness Room at their meeting Thursday morning.

The gym, which will be available for Lyon County employees and their families, will be located at the Annex. The cost of the new equipment will be around $66,500 and will be provided by Ringside CSI Fitness First. Equipment will include treadmills, ellipticals, weights, benches, rowing machines and more.

