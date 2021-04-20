The next time hikers, bikers and walkers take to the Dale Greiner Nature Trail through Emporia State University’s Campus Woods, they will encounter a sturdy new trail bridge spanning a previously impassable drainage ditch across from King Lake.
Volunteers from Evergy’s Green Team spent Saturday building the bridge as part of the group’s mission of environmental stewardship and educational support.
The Green Team has been active since 1989, a consistent community outreach program as the energy company merged and evolved. Coordinator Jason Schwartz is responsible for organizing projects across Kansas and Missouri in collaboration with conservation groups, agencies and schools.
“Last week we were in Hutchinson, the week before that we were in Lawrence. We’re a traveling roadshow,” he said while overseeing a half a dozen volunteers at ESU on Saturday.
Projects are chosen in alignment with the Green Team’s commitment to supporting both the natural environment and education. The new trail bridge, located across from ESU’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center, provides access to important environmental research areas in addition to those using the nature trail for recreation.
Everything used to build the bridge — materials, equipment, labor — was donated by Evergy. Most of the materials are upcycled from power poles and transmission lines, Schwartz said.
“All the wood is from power poles that have been replaced,” he said. “We work with someone who takes the poles and mills the wood to what we need for a particular project so it doesn’t end up in a landfill somewhere.”
Last week’s project in Hutchinson, an outdoor classroom, received major support from a span arm (the cross beam on a power pole) that helped transmit power to Emporia residents for nearly 100 years.
“One of the beams we used is from a 1920s power pole we replaced in Emporia in January,” Schwartz said. “The wood was milled and now, three months after it was supporting transmission lines, it’s supporting the roof of the outdoor classroom.”
Like almost everything else in the past year, the Green Team had to shut down for a few months last spring — “during what’s usually our busiest time,” Schwartz said — because of the pandemic.
“We’re slowly ramping up again,” he said. “We’re following CDC guidelines and most of our people are vaccinated now so that helps. But everyone has a different comfort level, so if you’re not ready to join 10 or 12 people to work on a project yet, that’s okay. We’ll get back to normal eventually.”
Kelly Kelsey of Topeka was one of the volunteers on Saturday. An ESU alumnus, Kelsey has a son attending the university and felt a connection to this particular project.
“The company [Evergy] has been very good to me, so I like doing things to give back to the communities where we operate,” he said. “When I saw this opportunity come up to volunteer in Emporia, at ESU, it was worth it to drive down and donate a few hours of my time.”
For more information about Evergy’s Green Team, visit https://www.evergy.com/smart-energy/environmental-impact/green-team.
