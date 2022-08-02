The phones at Emporia's main medical center refused to work for a second day Tuesday morning. But by 10 a.m., things appeared to be resolved.
The phones at Emporia's main medical center refused to work for a second day Tuesday morning. But by 10 a.m., things appeared to be resolved.
“Service has been stable since 9:50,” Jelinda Watts with Valunet in Emporia said Tuesday afternoon.
Newman Regional Health lost phone service Monday afternoon. An executive confirmed service was restored Monday evening, only to go down again for a time Tuesday morning.
“At this point, we are still investigating,” Watts said. “This is a very complex phone system, so we're looking at the various aspects.”
Watts added that the phone and Internet company also is consulting with vendors about what might have gone wrong.
“You don't have something that's glaringly broken,” she said.
A lack of phone service at a hospital can raise questions about the impact on emergency communications. An NRH spokesman said he was checking that, but did not have a firm answer.
Watts said to her knowledge, only NRH was affected by the phone outage.
