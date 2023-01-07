Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role.
Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
“I had always wanted to find a way to work with animals, but I wasn’t sure how to go about it because I didn’t want to go the veterinary route,” she said. “When I saw the job opening and read through the description, it really seemed like something I could do and, if I could do it well, I could do it with compassion and with the animals’ best interest at heart.”
Besack grew up in Lebo on a farm located between Lebo and Waverly. She said she became “horse crazy” as a teenager, which led her to start volunteering at Lazy K’s Horsey Services in Americus. She attended Allen County Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in 2019. From there, she headed to Pittsburg State University where she is pursuing a degree in general studies and finishing her last few classes online.
Because the ACO position is part of the police department, Besack had to undergo some law enforcement training. That included getting tazed, since she carries a tazer while on duty.
“That was different,” she said with a laugh.
Besack said she’s already finding the position to be fulfilling in a number of ways.
“Just this morning I got to take two really sweet dogs to the animal shelter so they could find good homes,” she said. “That’s my favorite part is just working with the animals and doing what I can to give them a good life.”
Besack that’s something she really wants people to understand, too. That she’s doing this job because she really loves animals.
“I really have the animals’ best interest at heart,” she said. “If people have a question about something, they shouldn’t be afraid to call me. I’m going to come out there, I’m going to do my job with compassion, I’m going to do it well, and I’m going to do it with everyone’s best interest at heart — animals included.”
Besack said she’s also looking forward to building relationships with the area’s animal rescue organizations. Her experience with livestock will also help her reach other people within Emporia city limits, too.
Animal control calls can be made to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center by calling 620-343-4225.
