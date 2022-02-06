An Emporia driver who choked on water wound up crashing his truck on the Kansas Turnpike.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Martin Ringgold, 57, took a drink while driving north around 2:50 p.m. Friday about four miles south of the Cassoday exit.
After drinking, Ringgold said he blacked out. Troopers said his truck went into and out of a ditch, hit the center wall and rolled onto its side.
Ringgold was treated for minor injuries at a Wichita hospital. No one else was in the truck.
