Kaila Mock had just celebrated the opening of her new store, Trox Gallery and Gifts, on March 6, 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Kansas. One week later, statewide shutdowns forced her to close her doors to the public.
But, with a lot of quick thinking and creativity, Mock has persevered. On Friday, she celebrated her one year “Troxiversary” during the First Friday Art Walk, with Trox serving as the presenting venue.
“I think the keys to Trox Gallery’s first year success have been keeping an open mind, seizing every opportunity that presents itself, and being receptive to artists’ ideas and attentive to customers’ preferences,” Mock, who also co-founded Emporia First Friday with Joel Smith in Nov. 2016, said.
Mock was the gallery manager at the Emporia Arts Center for six years and said she recognized a big need in the community — to have an outlet for emerging artists to have a chance to display their artwork. She was having to constantly turn away artists for exhibitions and gift shop placement due to a high volume of requests versus the space available at EAC.
“When the Emporia First Friday Art Walk really began catching on in 2017, the amount of artwork being made in Emporia skyrocketed,” Mock said. “Let us say that on an average First Friday you have 10 artists who each make 10 items, and each artist sells four items during the art walk. That leaves 60 pieces of art leftover — and that happens 12 times a year.”
Mock said she knew the art needed a place to go where consumers could still access it. Trox Gallery and Gifts was born.
“Now you can find all that great art in one location,” she said. “Trox currently represents 57 artists in the gift shop, and is adding new artists as space allows.”
While the Trusler Gallery at EAC is geared more toward professional and established artists to fill the large space, this can be intimidating for emerging artists in the community. Mock’s goal is to assist the emerging artists with a smaller exhibition space and work closely with the artist through every step of the planning process to prepare the artist for a future gallery like the size of Trusler.
Brenda Thomson, who often does art shows in the Kansas City-area, saw her artwork displayed for the first time in her hometown, Friday night.
“Emporia needed this,” Thomson said. “It needed a way to have a unique gift shop and to be able to include the community, the community artists. I tell everybody about [this place] because there are so many unique items. You walk in and everything changes, you come in a week later and something is different. It is just an inspiring place.”
Together, Mock and Thomson worked together through the process of Thomson’s show “Sacred Feminine.” Thomson said that Mock was very open to inclusivity — which is also important to Thomson — as a part of the show. Mock helped Thomson open up artistically to represent all types of women of color, religious backgrounds and sexual orientation in an artful and tasteful way.
Thomson’s goal of “Sacred Feminine” is to produce images focusing on the positive attributes that strong women share, like confidence, reverence, faithfulness, respect and strength. Another goal is for her work to inspire women to embrace their sacredness, to speak out fearlessly and to honor femininity.
“We all have a woman in our lives who has helped us build our strength. ‘Sacred Feminine’ is about honoring them,” her art statement read. “... I hope others will connect with a painting from this series, recognize a particular attribute in themselves, or be thankful for the women that embodied strength in their own lives. We are all sisters.”
One visitor at the gallery, Jake Jones, stated that Mock is a very important part of the arts community.
“I think it is beautiful to see lots of local artists’ work,” he said. “I think it is nice to have some sort of place where artists can sell their work and people in the community can become more aware of the artists — not just in Emporia — but the local area.
“I think it gives people the opportunity to see artwork and also realize that there are a lot of creative people that come out of — not only Emporia State, but the local area around — I believe there are a lot of artists around and in this community. Some of them are not given the opportunity to show their artwork and I think [Trox] is a great place for them to, of course, sell some of their work but also show their work.”
Trox Gallery and Gifts, located at 729 Commercial St., is currently operating with its winter schedule and is open 11 a.m. - 6 pm. Wednesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday.
Visit the online store at www.troxgallery.com and follow @troxgallery on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
