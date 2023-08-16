Following a series of water main breaks in central Emporia that initially occurred on Aug. 8, the City of Emporia is actively working to restore water service to central areas.
City communications manager Christine Torrens said, due to the age of the infrastructure at the intersection of 9th Avenue and West Street, the underground utility crews have undertaken comprehensive measures to enhance the system’s reliability. Multiple fittings and feet of pipe have been replaced, and valves have been strategically installed to aid in isolating sections of the system. These measures are intended to prevent future leaks and minimize the impact on residents in case of any future water main breaks in the area.
Public Works manager Dean Grant said his crews are fitting and replacing approximately 20-feet of pipe Wednesday, and the closure is expected to extend through the next week to accommodate road repairs. He said the city has opted to get the work done on the intersection now, rather than have to replace the entire waterline.
Grant said a company was brought in to locate the leak at the intersection, which they first believed was located somewhere else on the line. The plan was to excavate the area where the leak was suspected to be.
“As we discussed it we knew that several of the fittings were older and ... they really need to come out anyways because they tend to leak over time,” Grant said.
Because the intersection was already torn up, they made the decision to replace the older fittings and upgrade the system now.
“This is kind of the next best thing to get the intersection taken care of,” Grant said.
To ensure a smooth communication process, residents who will experience water service disruptions have been notified through City door hangers. These door hangers serve as a direct communication channel to keep residents informed about the ongoing repairs.
Grant expected the intersection to reopen by the end of next week.
For any inquiries or concerns, the Public Works Department can be reached at 620-340-6339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.