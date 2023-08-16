Resized-Resized-20230816-100052.jpg
John Sorce/Gazette

Following a series of water main breaks in central Emporia that initially occurred on Aug. 8, the City of Emporia is actively working to restore water service to central areas.

City communications manager Christine Torrens said, due to the age of the infrastructure at the intersection of 9th Avenue and West Street, the underground utility crews have undertaken comprehensive measures to enhance the system’s reliability. Multiple fittings and feet of pipe have been replaced, and valves have been strategically installed to aid in isolating sections of the system. These measures are intended to prevent future leaks and minimize the impact on residents in case of any future water main breaks in the area.

