No. 8 - June 20, 2020
When a local teenager noticed Emporia’s skatepark was in need of improvements, he took action, and started a petition that would gain hundreds of signatures in a matter of days.
Maddox Gutierrez, 13, of Emporia said he started going to the Southwest Santa Fe Skateboard Parks just a couple of months ago. In that short time, the park has made a big impact on him.
“Before I went to the skateparks in Topeka a few times and that’s how I was really able to socialize with people,” he said. “I recently just started coming to this skatepark, and I’ve really made a lot of friendships.”
Gutierrez said he enjoys that culture of friendship he’s found through skateboarding. A camaraderie built on tricks and skills, bumps and bruises.
“It’s about getting out of your comfort zone, you know,” he said, watching some of his friends trying their hands at an ollie flip. “I feel like this is a good place to do it.”
Located at the northwest corner of South Avenue and West Street, the skateboard park was installed on part of Southwest Santa Fe Park grounds in 2001. The park features rails, transitions and a quarterpipe and has seen no additions or expansions in 19 years. Gutierrez said the stark differences in obstacle sizes makes the park difficult for beginners to learn how to skate.
“A lot of people agree with me that this doesn’t really look beginner-friendly,” he said. “A lot of people are just now learning to skateboard, and when you come to the park you want it to be welcoming. These are giant ramps and I feel like we could have something a little smaller and still keep what we have here; just like, an adequate space for beginners to learn.”
Gutierrez said the skate parks he has been to in other areas have a larger variation in obstacles, with sections that are clearly set aside for novice skaters just learning the ropes and more challenging features for advanced skaters as well.
“There’s just not a lot of new stuff here,” he said. “The parks in Topeka are constantly getting updated. This has stayed the same since 2001.”
City Manager Mark McAnarney said the city owns Southwest Santa Fe Park and it is maintained by the Emporia Recreation Commission. As of Friday morning, he did not believe the city had received any requests for improvements at the skatepark.
“I would recommend the individual contact the Park Department with a list of suggested improvements to the facility,” McAnarney told The Gazette. “Like all park improvements, we will discuss it with the city commission during our Capital Improvement Planning. Minor park improvements could be done also. We are always striving to improve the quality of experience for the people who use our parks and are always open to ideas.”
While the city has not yet heard the request, they will soon. Gutierrez has started a petition last week on Change.org that has already received more than 800 signatures. He would like to see that number reach at least 1,000; that’s when Change automatically sends the petition to the Emporia City Commission — its intended recipients.
“I’d like to at least show them how many people come here a day because I’ve seen at least 20 people here at once,” Gutierrez said. “And I want them to think about how this place keeps kids out of trouble. It’s just too small. I just want to show them and I want them to see that this place brings friendships. And those are lifelong friendships.”
Gutierrez’s petition can be signed by visiting www.change.org/p/emporia-city-commision-improve-emporia-skate-park-and-save-it-s-legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.