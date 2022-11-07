The final regular season home football game of the season will be a Top 25 matchup between No. 22 Emporia State and No. 10 Northwest Missouri with a berth in the NCAA Playoffs on the line and the Hornets are partnering with local businesses and school districts to help “Keep the Green Out” of Welch Stadium.
Through a new Community Partners Program, Emporia State will offer special group tickets for the game on Saturday at Welch Stadium. Companies, organizations and individuals can purchase $8 tickets starting in blocks of 20 to provide USD 253 school district children in Pre-K through 8th grade and their families to enjoy the game for free.
Companies that contribute to the Community Partners Program will receive customized recognition on the ticket vouchers, in-game video board and public address recognition. The tickets are general admission and there will be specially designated seating areas in Welch Stadium for different groups.
Emporia State will also be offering a special Tailgate + Ticket option for groups of ten or more. This will include a private catered tailgate with three different catering options. The Tailgate + Tickets are in addition to the normal Live at the Hive festivities that start two and a half hours before kickoff.
Fans can go to esuhornets.com/grouptickets for more information and to sign up for either the Community Partners Program and/or the Tailgate + Tickets option.
I grew up in Emporia and graduated from ESU in 1975. I attended the ESU football game against Central Missouri and ESU has a good football treat. I will be watching the game against NWMSU this coming Saturday from Arizona and hope to see Welch Stadium filled with black and gold! Go Hornets.
