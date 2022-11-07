Braden Gleason
The final regular season home football game of the season will be a Top 25 matchup between No. 22 Emporia State and No. 10 Northwest Missouri with a berth in the NCAA Playoffs on the line and the Hornets are partnering with local businesses and school districts to help “Keep the Green Out” of Welch Stadium.

Mark W.

I grew up in Emporia and graduated from ESU in 1975. I attended the ESU football game against Central Missouri and ESU has a good football treat. I will be watching the game against NWMSU this coming Saturday from Arizona and hope to see Welch Stadium filled with black and gold! Go Hornets.

