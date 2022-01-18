The Eastside Community Group hosted an informal, come-and-go event to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at the Eastside Memorial Park Monday afternoon.
Alphonso Slappy, a group member, said that the event was just “a strand” in a larger “rope to help someone else succeed and/or survive.”
“If there are others within the community that’s doing something, even if it’s only a thought, if they do that — you could put something on your web page, on your Facebook page, on your Instagram, whatever it might be — just mention something about Dr. King on that so that that work continues,” Slappy said. “And when you have the opportunity, let’s fight for justice for everybody.”
He said that King’s famous 1963 March on Washington had brought a wide variety of people together — people of different races, socioeconomic classes, sexual and gender identities, religious beliefs and more — and that unity, based on an understanding of shared humanity, is vital today.
“If it’s difficult for us to come together on the basic necessities as human beings, then it’s going to be another long haul,” he said.
Willie Finch said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day means a lot to him because he was growing up when King was actively campaigning for justice with nationwide notoriety.
“It was bad he had to leave this world the way it happened, but he never gave up,” Finch said of King. “Just like he said, it was his dream that this would be a better world to live in, no matter what.”
Even though it has been more than 50 years since King’s assassination, Finch said his message was still important in the year 2022.
“Some people listen and try to change,” he said. “You have to change. If you don’t change, you’re going to just stay in the same spot and do the same thing over and over. … There’s enough of that going on still today. People just got to come together and live together no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.