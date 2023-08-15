United Way of the Flint Hills CEO Mickey Edwards was able to share in a unique experience Tuesday, joining Governor Laura Kelly and country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton to celebrate the statewide expansion of Parton’s Imagination Library program.
Last month, the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund announced that the Imagination Library program, which provides one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book per month for children 0-5, would be expanded to the entire state, thanks to a fund allocation meant to help fill the gaps for Kansas communities.
On Tuesday, Edwards and United Way Community Impact Manager Hannah Crowl, along with other Kansas nonprofit leaders and supporters of the program, attended the celebration in Overland Park where they were treated to an interview between Kelly and Parton, a special reading of Parton’s book “Coat of Many Colors” and a small concert from the iconic singer herself.
The United Way of the Flint Hills has long been a part of the program — reaching its 10-year anniversary of participating in the Imagination Library this October — and has supplied over 150,000 books to area children.
“Dolly Parton Imagination Library is available to be provided by nonprofit agencies and other organizations around the country,” Edwards explained. “Her foundation, the Dollywood Foundation, actually set up the program and they curate the books and provide the system for ordering books and really do all of the behind-the-scenes work that allows those of us in local communities to fundraise and administer the programs locally.”
United Way then seeks funding through its donors to get the books to children in the community. Each child can be sponsored for a year of books for around $25, however, the program is not easily accessible in every Kansas community.
“In the past, we’ve had some of our biggest concentrations of populations in the state that we’re unable to access the program just because of lack of funding or because there wasn’t an affiliate in that local community who was able or willing to administer the program and fundraise for it,” Edwards said.
And that is where the Kansas government stepped in. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the statewide expansion was made possible through the additional funding that was included in Kelly’s budget proposal at the start of the 2023 legislative session and was passed by the bipartisan Kansas legislature.
“Basically what our legislators did was ensure that there was funding available to fill the holes, to fill in the gaps where there previously hadn’t been funding,” Edwards said, adding that the Children’s Cabinet will also pay for a portion of existing programs’ costs. “That’s allowed us here locally to really focus on expanding the number of children that we’re serving. Basically, our money goes quite a lot further. Now our donors can go a lot further. We’ve been able to really focus on getting out into all of the communities around us and encouraging new enrollments and creating materials, advertising on social media and all of that stuff that we’ve wanted to do for a long time. So that’s really been beneficial to our local community.”
In fact, United Way has seen a large increase in enrollment within the past month — largely, Edwards said, thanks to Parton’s Kansas visit.
“It was so cool to have Dolly herself present in our state talking about her motivation for creating this program and really all of the philanthropy that she is involved in,” Edwards said. “She’s an extremely generous person. In fact, one of the things that really sticks with me is, I’ve heard her say this a couple of times and she said in the event yesterday, that she believes in putting her money where her heart is and all of the philanthropy that she’s involved in makes that pretty clear.”
According to the Imagination Library, Parton started the program in honor of her father, who was unable to learn how to read and write as a child.
“Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children within her home county,” the program’s website said. “Today, her program spans five countries and gifts over 2 million free books each month to children around the world.”
“It was really neat to sit in the audience and watch our Governor basically interview her,” Edwards said. “It was really cool because they had this great conversation about a lot of … how she got the program started and some of the other initiatives that she’s involved in and her involvement with creating Dollywood to bring jobs to the Smoky Mountains and in Tennessee and her community. While we weren’t able to speak with her, we were able to at least be present while that conversation happened and she did sing a couple of songs.”
Kansas is the latest of 15 states to offer the program statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.