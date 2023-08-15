United Way of the Flint Hills CEO Mickey Edwards was able to share in a unique experience Tuesday, joining Governor Laura Kelly and country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton to celebrate the statewide expansion of Parton’s Imagination Library program.

Last month, the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund announced that the Imagination Library program, which provides one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book per month for children 0-5, would be expanded to the entire state, thanks to a fund allocation meant to help fill the gaps for Kansas communities.

