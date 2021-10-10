Monday will be a holiday for some people. Exactly what holiday it is has become controversial.
“Closed on Federal Holidays,” the Lyon County homepage says. So the courthouse will be locked Monday, with no court hearings planned. Postal service will be stopped as well, and many banks will be closed.
The official federal name for the Monday holiday is Columbus Day. But the community calendar of the Flint Hills Technical College library offers a second option: Indigenous Peoples' Day.
The “courthouse hours” page of the county website calls it Columbus Day. But the list of holidays hasn't been updated since 2019.
The University of Kansas and Kansas State University will mark Indigenous Peoples' Day. But the online calendars of Emporia State University are silent about Monday.
Kansas state government will not have a holiday at all Monday. Neither will the Lyon County school districts, which all will have classes as scheduled. Emporia Public Schools were closed Friday for a teacher workday.
President Biden issued a proclamation Friday for Columbus Day. But he also became the first President to issue an Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation.
The NBC Today Show is taking a unique to the issue. Its Monday telecast will celebrate the International Day of the Girl.
