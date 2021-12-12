A vacant apartment building went up in flames early Sunday morning, though the cause of the blaze is currently unknown. Fire broke out at Hornet Pointe Apartments, located at 1325 Merchant St., before 4:30 a.m.
Scanner traffic earlier Sunday morning reported injuries to emergency personnel. Extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The follow road closures have been made as fire containment efforts continue:
- 13th Ave & Center Street for North & Southbound traffic
- 15th Ave & Center Street for North & Southbound traffic
- 13th Ave & Merchant Street for North & Southbound traffic
- 15th Ave & Merchant Street for Southbound traffic
