Emporia State Athletics has rescheduled the induction ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Honor classes for Jan. 30, 2022, and Feb. 12, 2022.
The dates were selected so that the ceremonies could be held in conjunction with Hornet basketball games scheduled for that day.
The original ceremonies were rescheduled due to protocols related to COVID-19 within the ESU Memorial Union.
Emporia State Athletics said in a written release that additional details will be announced once they have been confirmed.
2021 ESU ATHLETIC HALL OF HONOR CLASS
Miranda Campbell, Softball, 2007-10.
Ting Liu, Volleyball, 2007-10.
Brittany Miller, Volleyball & Women's Basketball 2007-11.
Greg Rahe, Honorary/Broadcaster.
Alli Volkens, Women's Basketball, 2007-11.
1981 Softball Team.
2020 ESU ATHLETIC HALL OF HONOR CLASS
Alan Johnson, Men's Track & Field 1974-75.
Cassondra Boston Richards, Women's Basketball 2006-10.
Steve Sauder, Honorary Member.
Samantha Sheeley, Softball, 2007-08.
Arica Shepard Ahlvers, Volleyball, 2006-09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.