The Emporia High School girls swim team finished third at a home invite on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans finished with 322 points, just 30 behind Independence for first place. De Soto took second with 341 points.
Alison Brown finished second in the 500 free and third in the 200 free. Emporia had two relays finish top three: the 400 and 200 relay team of Ryan Peak, Brooke Monroe, Arianna Hamilton and Brown finished second and third.
“This was our first week where we had two meets and it’s hard to adjust to that, but I thought they did really well,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “It’s an adjustment of getting into the mindset of swimming when they are tired and a lot of them did that today.”
Camryn Spafford cut time in all of her events and finished sixth in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breast.
“I think today was a really good experience,” Spafford said. “Cutting time is a big accomplishment and I just want to keep cutting the whole season.”
“Camryn had a great day,” Dawson added. “She cut in everything and she been on the cusp of that.”
Emporia returns to the pool next week when it travels to Hummer for the Topeka West Invite on Wednesday, April 12.
Emporia Top Finishers
200 medley relay: 9. Adeiah Heffner, Camryn Spafford, Ashlyn Garriott, Taylor Cunningham – 2:38.92
200 free: 3. Alison Brown – 2:29.70
200 IM: 6. Camryn Spafford – 3:13.80
50 free: 7. Ryan Peak – 29.26
100 fly: 9. Adeiah Heffner – 1:45.68
100 free: 5. Ryan Peak – 1:05.97
500 free: 2. Alison Brown – 6:47.22
200 free relay: 3. Ryan Peak, Brooke Monroe, Arianna Hamilton, Alison Brown – 1:59.60
100 back: 8. Brooke Monroe – 1:23.61
100 breast: 8. Camryn Spafford – 1:33.57
400 free relay: 2. Ryan Peak, Brooke Monroe, Arianna Hamilton, Alison Brown – 4:32.99
