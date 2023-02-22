ESU basketball Academic All-District honors
Courtesy ESU Athletics

One Emporia State men’s and two Lady Hornet women’s basketball players were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.

Mason Thiessen was the male recipient while Tre’Zure Jobe and Kylee Scheer earned the honor for the women. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify for Academic All-District a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA at their institution and play in at least 50% of the games during the season.

