One Emporia State men’s and two Lady Hornet women’s basketball players were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Mason Thiessen was the male recipient while Tre’Zure Jobe and Kylee Scheer earned the honor for the women. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify for Academic All-District a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA at their institution and play in at least 50% of the games during the season.
Jobe graduated with a 3.53 GPA in business last year and has a 4.00 GPA in her MBA program. She is ranked fifth in the nation in scoring at 22.1 points per game and seventh in the nation at 3.04 steals per game to lead the MIAA in both categories. Last week she became just the third Lady Hornet to score over 2,000 points in a career. Her 2,037 points are third all-time at Emporia State while ranking ninth in MIAA history.
Scheer is a sophomore with a 3.78 GPA in economics. She is ranked 11th in the nation with a 2.83 assist-to-turnover ratio. She has played in 22 games with starts in the last two.
Thiessen has a 3.53 GPA in management. He has played in 25 games with one start on the season for the Hornets.
Both the Lady Hornets and Hornets are back in action on Thursday, Feb. 23 when they host Pittsburg State. The Lady Hornets tip off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
