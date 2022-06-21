Lyon County Commission will meet on Thursday, June 23 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Commissioners are set to consider approving a quote for $67,470 for a new excavator for the county and raising the mileage reimbursement rate to 62.5 cents per mile.
Also on the agenda:
Consider renewing the Tenant Users Liability Insurance Protection, approving changes to the deputy appraiser job description, and approving a change order for the water storage tank replacement project.
Consider approving Road and Bridge personnel to attend a conference and pay the related travel expenses from the Road & Bridge Fund.
Consider recommendations to approve a request for Agriculture Conditional-Use “Communications Tower” and Agriculture Conditional-Use “Utility Substation.”
Appropriations requests from Emporia Senior Center and Flint Hills Technical College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.