The Emporia State women’s basketball team will prepare for the regular season with an exhibition game against The University of Oklahoma tonight in Norman.
This will be the 19th time the program has played a Division I team in an exhibition game since 2004 and the 20th overall game in that span. The Lady Hornets are 2-17 with their last win coming against Kansas State in 2006.
“It’s a great opportunity and we’re very appreciative to Jennie (Baranczyk) and The University of Oklahoma for the opportunity to have this experience,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “For our players, they all want that opportunity to get a chance to show what they can do in that environment.”
The Sooners went 26-9 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They were picked to finish third in the Big 12 preseason poll.
The players are looking for both the challenge and the opportunity to play in a DI environment.
“It’s going to be good to play against a DI team,” said senior guard Victoria Price. “We’re competitive and are just as aggressive as them. I feel like we can go there and compete with them. We’re ready for it.”
“You play college basketball because you want a chance to play the big dogs and see how you compare,” added sophomore wing Faith Paramore, who is in her first year at Emporia State after transferring from Oral Roberts. “It’ll be good to see what works against them that will help us as we get into conference play as well as what doesn’t work so we can work on that in practice.”
Wynn likes to utilize these games as opportunities to recognize phases of the game that his team needs to improve on before the regular season begins.
“A lot of times, some of these upper-level teams will expose some things that you may not have been able to see in practice because it’s hard to simulate some of the things they do,” Wynn said. “Just being exposed to some of the weaknesses that we need to work on. And offensively, we want to see if we can execute some things against this caliber of talent and hopefully, that will translate well to our level as well.”
Emporia State will play with a fast tempo this season and has a number of players who can score the basketball. Wynn knows the talent is there to bounce back from a 15-14 season a year ago and is excited to see what they can do when they put it all together.
“We have a lot of players that can score and we have several DI players too,” Wynn said. “Victoria, Faith, Katie (Horyna) and Maary (Lakes) all have DI experience, Tre’Zure (Jobe) could easily play DI basketball and a few others had DI offers. So as far as DI caliber talent, we have that. I think it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
The Lady Hornets will begin the regular season in Searcy, Ark. on Nov. 11 against Harding in the MIAA-GAC Challenge.
