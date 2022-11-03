DSC_5114_PricevsNWMSU.jpg

Emporia State’s Victoria Price is looking forward to playing Oklahoma tonight.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women’s basketball team will prepare for the regular season with an exhibition game against The University of Oklahoma tonight in Norman.

This will be the 19th time the program has played a Division I team in an exhibition game since 2004 and the 20th overall game in that span. The Lady Hornets are 2-17 with their last win coming against Kansas State in 2006.

