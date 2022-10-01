080216 William Allen White Pic

William Allen White Elementary

 File photo

Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023.

“At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was shared regarding the many challenges that were faced during the construction at both Walnut Elementary and Emporia High School,” Lyndel Landgren, USD 253 communications director, said in an email. “Due to the challenges discovered during these projects, it was decided it would be beneficial to delay construction at William Allen White.”

