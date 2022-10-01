Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023.
“At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was shared regarding the many challenges that were faced during the construction at both Walnut Elementary and Emporia High School,” Lyndel Landgren, USD 253 communications director, said in an email. “Due to the challenges discovered during these projects, it was decided it would be beneficial to delay construction at William Allen White.”
While William Allen White elementary was scheduled last for updates, it is also one of two USD 253 school buildings that have not seen updates in the past 30 years.
Both William Allen White and Walnut Elementaries last received updates in 1989, with the rest of the USD 253 schools receiving updates or being constructed within the past 20 years.
“Prior to the bond being passed in November of 2019, it was determined that all buildings with students would receive upgrades,” Landgren said. “The timeline for construction was organized around the scope and needs of each building.”
Even though the building will receive updates last, that will not affect the dollar amount of funds available for the scheduled construction.
“Each building construction project has a dollar amount set aside that was determined after the facility needs assessment was completed prior to the bond passing in November of 2019,” Landgren explained. “Dollars are not taken from one building project to complete upgrades in another building. Any overage from a building goes into a contingency fund that can be used on other bond projects.”
Landgren said Willam Allen White is a similar project to Walnut Elementary as far as what updates are needed. Updates are complete at Walnut, where a new storm shelter gym and four new classrooms were constructed and existing classrooms, the front office, kitchen and gym/cafeteria were renovated.
Construction on Village Elementary, Emporia High School and Logan Avenue Elementary is scheduled to wrap up in October. Emporia Middle School is slated for a Jan. 2024 completion date and Riverside and Timmerman elementaries are in the programming stage.
