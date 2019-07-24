The road to the Kansas American Legion Class AA/AAA State Tournament has been a long one for the Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team.
Post 5 has played 31 games since May 30 and has made its summer one to remember.
How did this road begin for an experienced team that has a majority of players from the 2017 Class A State Championship team and a final four team in the AAA State Tournament from a summer ago?
For a majority of the team, which are Emporia High kids, they got two weeks off after a suffering a 7-2 loss in the 5A regional final against St. Thomas Aquinas.
From there, tryouts were after Memorial Day and the first doubleheader was at Burlington. Post 5 started its season with a sweep over Burlington, followed by a sweep over the Kansas Senators.
Then came the Sam Ellis Classic — a tournament Post 5 has not won 2012. Emporia was tested in its first contest against the Wichita Aviators. Trailing 5-2 entering the sixth inning, Emporia knotted things up at five heading into the seventh. Hunter Groh’s 3-run home run kept Post 5’s undefeated streak alive.
An 8-3 victory over Ottawa secured Emporia’s spot in bracket play and it finished pool play with a 17-2 victory over the Belle Plaine Express. In the final day of the tournament, Emporia had its game faces on. Behind two shutouts by Skyler Beatty and Hayden Baumwart, Post 5 won the Sam Ellis Classic. Baumwart and Beau Baumgardner being named the Co-Most Valuable Players of the tournament.
After claiming the Sam Ellis Classic championship, Emporia earned another tall task — Iola — the reigning Class AA State Championships. Post 5 trailed early but fought back with a five-run sixth. Iola didn’t back down and had the game-tying run aboard in the ninth, however, a double play turned by Jace Stewart improved Emporia to 10-0.
Emporia then put up double digits in runs scored over its next three wins against Burlington and Ottawa.
The next test for Emporia was the Barton County Tournament. Its first two games of pool play were run-rule victories over The Barn 17’s and the Wichita Sluggers. Post 5 wrapped up pool play with Nickerson, a team it beat 3-2 in pool play of the state tournament in 2018. Nickerson gave Emporia a rally in the bottom of the seventh, however, Post 5 held on for a 9-8 victory.
Post 5 entered bracket play as the one-seed out of its division and won its semifinal against the Kansas Cannons, 6-0. However, its 17-game winning streak was snapped by Next Level Academy, 7-4, in the championship game.
“I think we kind of ran out of some steam,” Post 5 head coach Anthony Markowitz said after Post 5’s first loss of the season. “I thought we were a little tired looking and I think that was evident. I thought our guys competed and played well all weekend. To be 17-1 and beat some of the teams down here in this tournament and played the way we played, was really encouraging to see.”
Even in Post 5’s next doubleheader against the Kansas Senators, at several times, it looked like Emporia could’ve suffered its second loss of the season. But, it didn’t back down from a small deficit. After winning the opener, 8-5, Post 5 had a tough time against Senators’ pitcher Michael Bowers in the nightcap. The game went back-and-forth over the first two innings, but the Senators took the lead in the fifth, however, it was one Post 5 could overcome. A 9-run sixth inning for Emporia gave them its fifth win over the Senators.
“We like to be the aggressive team at the plate,” Markowitz said after the game. “I think we came out flat today and were a little fatigue. Proud of the guys for fighting through it and getting (two) wins.”
Emporia followed that up with a 9-3 victory over Ottawa, picking up its third win over the Arrows on the summer. Post 5 traveled to Andover for its final regular season tournament — the Aviator Classic — with high hopes to earn another tournament title. Even after a 10-2 victory over Chanute and a 5-3 victory over Wellington, Emporia, was the three-seed in bracket play after runs scored became a factor after head-to-head.
“I think we can do it, as long as we approach the game the right way and don’t take anything for granted,” Markowitz said.
And Post 5 accomplished the feat in a big way by winning three games over Chanute, Wichita and Newton to win the championship all in day’s hard work and in the heat of the summer.
“They’re pretty tough-minded kids,” Markowitz said. “Pretty dang good baseball players as well. These were all toughness wins for these guys this week. Our guys ... they had confidence. We got better as the day went on, even though they were getting tired. I think the first win was as mentally tough a win as we could get.”
Emporia then met Newton for a second time in three days and claimed a 7-3 victory.
After that, Emporia had nine days off and found a game against Garnett, which it won 19-3 and honored former Spartan Hayden Miller before the game.
Emporia’s doubleheader at Newton was canceled, due to a shortage of umpires, but Emporia and Newton scrimmaged each other.
The two teams then met again Saturday in the Zone Tournament opener, where Emporia won 11-1 in four innings. Emporia had six players each collect two hits, while Cade Kohlmeier allowed just one run on two hits and fanned seven.
In the winner’s bracket final against Pittsburg, Emporia had to rally from a two-run deficit with three outs to play and managed to erase that and some, while earning a 5-4 victory.
Post 5 did a carbon copy of that in Monday’s Zone 2 Championship Game, except the win came in walk-off fashion thanks to a bases-clearing double by Baumgardner.
“I don’t think there’s a much more fun way to win a game than seeing your guys dogpile and have a great time out there,” Markowitz said. “It was pretty cool to see.”
Now, Post 5 will be making a trip to Hays for the second time in three summers. The success Emporia had two years ago in Hays could see something positive happen when it takes the field for its first game next Wednesday at Larks Park.
A full schedule for the Kansas American Legion Class AA/AAA State Tournament will be made available once all zone tournaments have concluded.
