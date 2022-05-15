Flint Hills Technical College graduated 249 of its students Sunday afternoon at White Auditorium.
Graduates ranged in age from 17 - 65, with 80 students earning associates of applied science degrees, 182 earning technical certificates and three earning their high school diplomas.
FHTC president Caron Daugherty introduced 2022 graduate Monica Lucena as the commencement speaker. Lucena earned an AAS in multimedia design. Daugherty said Lucena came to the United States in 2011 from Mexico, arriving with her mother and sister. Though she was relatively shy and reserved at the start of her educational career at FHTC, Lucena blossomed into a creative and promising student.
Lucena said she was on the stage representing every student who has a dream. When she arrived in the US, she said she was judged for how she looked and where she came from.
"I was not doing well in school," she said, adding that learning English was difficult. "I'm still learning. I learn new words everyday."
One recent word added to her lexicon?
"I didn't know what a 'leprachaun' was," she said to peels of laughter in the crowd.
But she wanted to be someone in life, she said, and decided to step outside of her comfort zone.
"I am no different than the rest of you," she said. "No matter how hard life is, never give up. All your hardwork will pay off in the end."
Lucena said she and her fellow graduates have been given a chance for the future they imagined.
"Never ever give up on your dreams," she said.
Daugherty said Lucena's story was proof that you should never underestimate "the importance of grit and determination."
Of FHTC's 249 spring graduates, 38% were graduating with honors, 61 were first generation gradutes and five were veterans. Fifteen students were pinned as part of the dental hygiene program earlier in the day.
