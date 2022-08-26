Lyon County commissioners signed off on a program application that could result in a new bridge over Cottonwood River at its meeting Thursday morning.
Commissioners gave Jim Brull, assistant Lyon County engineer, permission to apply for funding through KDOT for the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program. If Lyon County receives the funding, it would be used to add another bridge across Cottonwood River, near the century-old Rocky Ford Bridge.
Jay Whitney with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, gave commissions an update on the booking area remodel project. Whitney said he has taken some bids from some local contractors about remodeling the booking desk area, where the cabinetry is coming apart and the floor needs replaced.
Whitney said he has enough money in the commissary fund account to pay for the upgrade, and will not use taxpayer money.
“I think it's a good use of that money to upgrade that area,” he said.
Whitney also told commissioners the Sheriff's Office is still needing about six to eight personnel, down from the 13 personnel Sheriff Jeff Cope told commissioners he needed at a meeting in June. Whitney said that number would go up to 10 if the number of inmates increases.
Announced that Reading Township clerk and treasurer Lester Kusmaul has stepped down and Debbie Garrison has been appointed the new Reading Township Trustee.
Approved the Lyon County Community Corrections FY 23 carryover reimbursement budget narrative for adult and juvenile services. Community Corrections is carrying over around $200,000 on the adult side and around $18,000 on the juvenile side.
“We spend out our grant money from the state, and then use this money,” Director Steve Willis said. “And the goal is to use all of this before we come to the county to request any additional funds.”
Approved the annual IMA Benefit Consulting contract for $36,000. IMA is the county’s advisor on health care, dental, and optical insurance plans.
“They’ve saved us a lot of money in the past,” Commissioner Briggs noted.
