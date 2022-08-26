Lyon County Courthouse

Lyon County commissioners signed off on a program application that could result in a new bridge over Cottonwood River at its meeting Thursday morning.

Commissioners gave Jim Brull, assistant Lyon County engineer, permission to apply for funding through KDOT for the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program. If Lyon County receives the funding, it would be used to add another bridge across Cottonwood River, near the century-old Rocky Ford Bridge.

