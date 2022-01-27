It appears the rest of January will be quiet, in terms of weather. But the first of February could be fierce.
The National Weather Service issued its first alert early Thursday about a possible winter storm. It's still five days away, but the potential for trouble is there.
“There could be a mix of precipitation types,” a briefing from Topeka said. “Consider alternate plans for any planned activities” Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.
It's too early to tell exactly where or how much snow could fall, the briefing said. But the current long-range forecast for Emporia has a 40% chance for rain Tuesday, followed by a 30% chance for snow Wednesday as temperatures fall.
After Wednesday's official highs of 35 degrees in Emporia and 26 in Cottonwood Falls (perhaps a day behind), a slow warming trend should begin Thursday.
The highs over the next two days should be around 42, with 58 possible for Kansas Day on Saturday and 62 on Monday.
KAKE-TV reported a snowstorm across western Kansas Tuesday left as much as 27 inches of snow near the Kansas-Colorado line.
