Warm soup and live music kept the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds buzzing with activity Tuesday during the Emporia Farmers Market’s annual Soup-A-Palooza fundraiser.
The event featured four popular soups — sausage potato, creamy tomato, chicken tortellini and vegetable beef — and a number of homemade desserts kept hungry community members satisfied throughout the afternoon.
Tuesday marked the return of a more traditional event, with onsite dining once again an option after COVID-19 forced organizers to shift to a drive-thru format last year.
“That part is really exciting because it’s really hard to do this as a drive-thru,” said Trisha Fullerton, who was enjoying her first Soup-A-Palooza as the Emporia Farmers Market market manager. “From what I’ve heard from people involved with the farmers market is people look forward to coming. They go vote and then they come and enjoy a bowl of soup. It’s nice to have it back inside.”
Fullerton said she was pleased with the turnout so far, with people waiting to get into the building before the event started at 11 a.m.
“We’ve had such a good turnout and we appreciate everyone who’s come out and everyone who’s supported us this year,” she said. “Capitol Federal sponsored us this year and Allen Meat Locker donated almost all of the meat for the soup.”
Board President Wanda Myers, who manages the kitchen, said 20 roasters full of soup were prepared for the event. Most of the prep work was done Monday, with about 14 of the roasters made that night.
“It’s a lot of food,” she said. “We had a lot of great donors this year.”
Myers said it’s a “big group effort” to make Soup-A-Palooza run smoothly and credited her fellow board members and volunteers for making it happen.
Fullerton said the fundraiser helps the farmers market with its annual operating expenses and supports programming through out the year.
“It helps support any of the programs that we do,” she said. “We’re looking at partnering with the city on live music next year and this will help with that.”
The farmers market will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2022 and Fullerton said funds could also go toward that programming and promotion for those events.
“Advertising is a key piece and it’s great when we have extra money we can throw at that,” she said
Travis Carmichael, Lyon County Extension horticulture and community development agent, said this year’s event was a lot like doing it for the first time all over again after last year’s drive-thru.
“It’s definitely been a learning curve for everybody but it seems to be going off well,” he said.
A returning feature from 2019 was live entertainment by Sapphire Son, an Americus-based singer/songwriter. Carmichael said the live music brought an extra layer to the event, with people enjoying a variety of tunes as they ate.
The Emporia Farmers Market returns with its indoor market season from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at Waters True Value, 2727 US-50. Follow @emporiaFM on Facebook to stay up-to-date on upcoming events.
