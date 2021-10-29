MADISON – Madison faced Marmaton Valley in first-round playoff action Thursday night, bringing their high-performance offense to the dance in a 62-0 rout.
And it didn’t take long to put points on the board as the Bulldogs scored on their first play from scrimmage. Bryson Turner ripped off a 33-yard run and it was instantly 8-0.
Casey Helm next found Trace Dannels wide open in the end zone — it appeared to be a blown coverage — on Madison’s next series.
On the ensuing MV possession, the Wildcats fumbled immediately. MV turned the ball over five times in two quarters.
“We haven’t forced a lot of turnovers this year, but we forced five tonight,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian.
The Bulldogs took advantage of the turnover as Turner again blew in for a TD, bringing the score to 24-0.
Helm threw his second touchdown with 6:38 left in the first quarter, as Madison scored at will. It soon became a matchup of massive firepower versus blanks. The score was 32-0 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
MV showed some life moving the ball into the red zone, but a pick-six by track star Bryson Turner fittingly dashed any Wildcat touchdown hopes.
Another interception by Turner closed the deal as the Bulldogs scored again. The first quarter still hadn’t concluded, and Madison was shutting out the Wildcats 56-over.
For all intents and purposes, it was game, set, match by the opening minute of the second quarter.
Final score: 62-0.
“Thought we played really well tonight. Probably our best game yet,” McMillian said. “We got better tonight, and that’s all that matters. Have to keep getting better each week.”
Madison (9-0) will host West Elk (8-1) next week. The Patriots defeated Burden-Central last night 44-24. The Bulldogs beat Burden-Central in the regular season 52-0.
RUSHING – Madison: D.Stutesman 1-59-1, B.Turner 2-58-2, E.Hall 4-29, C.Luthi 3-20, C.Isch 3-20-1
PASSING – Madison: C.Helm 4-4-74-3. MV: G.Henderson 5-15-54
