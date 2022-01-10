The key weather number in Emporia over the next couple of days will be 28%.
That's how low the relative humidity could go Tuesday afternoon. It's the lowest projected percentage in northeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.
With gusty winds up to 30 miles per hour added to that, the low humidity could mean a higher risk for fire danger.
No rain or snow is forecast for the next seven days. Wednesday and Thursday should be the warmest, with highs between 57-62 degrees.
Emporia had a quiet weather weekend, with highs at the airport of 51 Saturday and 37 Sunday.
