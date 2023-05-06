Aiden Skiles

Aiden Skiles had four hits, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored for Emporia against Maize South on Saturday.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School baseball team earned a split in the Spartan Classic after falling to Maize South 16-8 on Saturday afternoon.

“We competed well in the early innings,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “We were able to answer everything they threw at us. Unfortunately, we just couldn't hold them off long enough. They kept putting pressure on us and we didn't answer in the late innings.”

