The Emporia High School baseball team earned a split in the Spartan Classic after falling to Maize South 16-8 on Saturday afternoon.
“We competed well in the early innings,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “We were able to answer everything they threw at us. Unfortunately, we just couldn't hold them off long enough. They kept putting pressure on us and we didn't answer in the late innings.”
Maize jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a four-run top of the first inning, but Emporia responded with a run in the bottom half when Aiden Skiles scored on a passed ball.
The Mavericks scored one in the top of the second but the Spartans answered with four in the bottom half to tie the game at 5. Bobby Trujillo was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Madden Seidl and Jaxon Dial walked to load the bases.
Trujillo scored on a passed ball and another run scored on a double by Skiles to make it 5-3. Jalyn King grounded into a fielder’s choice before Owen Ruge blasted a two-run double to left, tying the game at 5.
Maize South took the lead back in the top of the third but Emporia would tie the game two more times: King beat out an infield single and scored on Ruge’s second double of the game to tie the game at 6. Then both teams scored twice in the fifth with Emporia’s coming on a two-run single by Skiles that plated Trujillo and Madden Seidl, who got on base with singles of their own.
The Mavericks would pull away late, scoring five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
The Spartans have scored 31 runs over their last three games, and Markowtiz was pleased with how the team played over the course of the weekend.
“I’m pretty proud of our guys this weekend,” Markowitz said. “It was a great weekend overall and we showed how much better we have got as a team this year.”
Emporia (2-15) will play at Life Prep on Wednesday, May 10 in Wichita.
