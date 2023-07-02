Good Way Gardens brought String Daze to the Howe House Sunday evening, during July’s Good Way Sunday event.
Founded by Elexa Dawson, Good Way Gardens was conceptualized as a way to bridge sustainable agriculture with the local arts and music movement, by bringing more art into garden spaces.
Dawson offered tours of the Three Sisters Garden planted on the Howe House grounds. A member of the Potawatomi Nation, Dawson has a vision for a “Three Sisters” garden at the Howe House.
According to www.nativeseeds.org, three seeds represent the most important crops in many Native American communities. When planted together, corn, beans and squash become the Three Sisters, and “work together to help one another thrive and survive.”
The evening also included an open mic night.
Dawson said Good Way Sunday is made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission to the Emporia Community Foundation’s Good Way Gardens Fund and the Lyon County History Center.
Good Way Gardens has an fund open through the Emporia Community Foundation where donations can be made. Dawson said she’s applied for some grant funding, too, and has not yet heard if the application was successful.
You can learn more about Good Way Gardens by following them @goodwaygardens on Facebook and Instagram.
