It is difficult to imagine anyone being so giddy about President Trump as Dan Smoots was in his recent letter to “The People Speak.”
He stated Trump’s goal of improving every single life in the USA. Well, I feel he has fallen pretty short of that mark. Considering his lashing out at many Americans due to their race, creed or differences from him and where they originated from.
Dan’s referral to a phenomenal list of accomplishments that Trump has made thus far was brushed off with “you know the list.” No, I’m afraid I don’t! Dan did mention the booming economy, but one wonders with Trump’s trade wars and tariffs, especially with China, how much longer it will be before the economy hits hard times.
”Money makes the world go round,” but with Trump at the helm, the world may not go round as we’ve been accustomed to. Unlike Trump, I listen to our renowned scientists and ecologists that state: Our environment, the air we breath, the water we drink and our wildlife are all in great danger.
Dan’s generalized statement of “all the things Trump has had to fix of our previous leaders,” doesn’t fly! No, not one specific thing was even mentioned! Our country has always been great and will continue to be. There’s no need for the left, independents or anyone else to trash the President of the United States, as he does this himself! He is his own worst enemy with what he says and does.
I would like to agree with Smoots’ last statement in part, “the facts speak louder than lies ever will,” but be careful, don’t ever attribute FACTS to President Trump! Four more years of Trump would be a disaster that would take decades to fix.
Mary Stauffer and Brendy Allison
Emporia
Homelessness? People that are "food insecure"? Mental health care crisis? Violence? Life span for Americans decreasing? Children locked into foster care? Home foreclosures? Non-living wages or no job at all because jobs outsourced to China? Economic illegal aliens flooding into the country to have babies that the American taxpayers will foot the bill for. Not sure how old the two authoring the opinion are, but I remember what America was like when it was great, and our current situation is not great, not even close! Also, the "elephant in the room" is still the fact that the Democrats don't have a viable candidate for the 2020 election. We all know that Trump supporters take a beating by the liberals trying to silence them. We are in danger if we display a bumper sticker, sign or wear a hat or t-shirt expressing our desire to "Make American Great Again". Liberals are so terribly violent that I admire anyone willing to openly express an opinion that will go against their agenda.
