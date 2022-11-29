The fourth annual AceItUp Christmas tree lighting ceremony at White Memorial Park is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The annual lighting ceremony and fundraiser have a new focus this year: teens.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
The fourth annual AceItUp Christmas tree lighting ceremony at White Memorial Park is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The annual lighting ceremony and fundraiser have a new focus this year: teens.
The event will feature a “Things for Teens” fundraiser, with the monetary and gift donations going to Heather Wagner, the student and family resource specialist for USD 253 and the Spartan Stop. The donated gifts will go to teens in the community who often go without.
“[Wagner] works with kids who perhaps need things, so she’s going to really help us to make sure that the preteens and teens around Emporia are getting a Christmas,” event organizer Amy Garate said. “I think all too often, when we have toy drives and stuff, it’s easy to just buy toys but we don’t think about the teens, the older ones, so we’re trying to really focus on that this year.”
Those wishing to donate can bring gifts to the event on Dec. 4 or drop them off at The Emporia Gazette offices, 109 W. 6th Ave., until Dec. 9. The Gazette office is open from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Suggested donations include throw blankets and pillows, hoodies, beanies, perfume and cologne, gift cards and other gifts suited for the community’s older children.
Garate and her husband, Carlos, started the AceItUp ceremony four years ago after their son Ace passed away in a car accident. Since then, the ceremony has become a way for the entire community to come together, celebrate the holidays and remember those they have lost.
“We do it in memory of him,” Garate said.
The countdown for the tree lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m. In addition to a lighting ceremony, attendees are encouraged to help decorate the tree with red ribbons.
“People come there and they can write the name of their loved one that they lost and hang it on the tree,” Garate explained.
The ceremony will also include a moment of silence, caroling led by members of the EHS choir and hot cocoa and cookies for a freewill donation.
For more information, check out the AceItUp page on Facebook or go to aceitup19.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.