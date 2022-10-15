Emporia High School’s Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the KSHSAA 5A state tournament in Andover on Saturday.
Keough went 2-3 over the course of the two-day tournament. On day one, she received a first-round bye and won her second-round match defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up Friday’s action.
She won her first match on Saturday over Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-2, but had to default her final two matches to finish in eighth place.
Keough finishes her freshman season with a 25-11 record.
Emporia also had a doubles team at the state tournament in junior Ashlynn Foraker and freshman Peyton Chanley. They were defeated in the first round by Grace Schaefer and McKinnley Evans of Andover Central, 6-1, 6-1 and lost in the first round of consolation play to Grace Tos and Magnolia Hartman-Harrison of Maize South, 9-4.
Emporia finished in a tie for 12th place as a team with seven points.
