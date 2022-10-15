Kali Keough

Emporia’s Kali Keough serves at the EHS Invite on Sept. 1.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Emporia High School’s Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the KSHSAA 5A state tournament in Andover on Saturday.

Keough went 2-3 over the course of the two-day tournament. On day one, she received a first-round bye and won her second-round match defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up Friday’s action.

