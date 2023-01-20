The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce held its 125th annual meeting Friday night, celebrating longtime businesses, volunteers and more.
Chamber president and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the annual meeting is always a wonderful event for the local business community.
“We are extremely thrilled to welcome so many people to join us tonight,” she said. “We think we have a great evening lined up.”
McKenna said it was special to be able to celebrate so many people within the Emporia community.
“For me personally, it touches me because I get to learn about the different groups and organizations,” she said. “It makes me very grateful and appreciative of what we have right here in our community.”
The 2022 Business of the Year award was given to Coffelt Sign Co., Inc., which was founded in Emporia in 1949 by Laurence Coffelt. The business was purchased by Coffelt’s cousin, Nelson Coffelt, in 1961 and remains in the family today under the ownership of Staci (Coffelt) and Rick Hamman. Their son, Jesse, works with them as shop/installation foreman and is in line as the third generation of family ownership.
Staci Hamman said her father’s motto was, “Pay attention to the details,” and that’s how he did business. She said she felt proud knowing that her family was continuing a family legacy, now in its 73rd year.
“When I grew up, I never, ever thought I would ever come work with my parents,” she said. “It was never an option.”
Thirty-seven years later, she’s still running the business, and her son is in line to continue the legacy, too.
“Our middle son works with us, the third generation,” Hamman said.
She thanked their customers, friends and colleagues for helping them through their years of success.
Jim Kessler received the Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his lifetime of public service. A longtime businessman, Kessler enjoyed a career handling business at Modern Aircondition, Inc. before purchasing stock in the company and becoming a co-owner. He retired as president and owner in 2017.
Kessler has held many community positions over the years, including served as chair of the Emporia Area Chamber and Visit Emporia in 1997, and chair for the Regional Development Association and Emporia Enterprises. He also served two four-year terms on the Emporia City Commission and served several terms as mayor. Kessler has also worked with other community groups and organizations such as Emporia State University Foundation; Habitat for Humanity, Knights of Columbus; Big Brother Big Sisters: United Way of the Flint Hills and many others.
“I truly am blessed to have the best family that a guy could ask for,” Kessler said. He’s been married to his high school sweetheart, Kathy, for 50 years. They have four children and six grandchildren.
Kessler said all of his service work has taught him valuable skills over the years and he’s blessed to have had the experiences.
“It is true that I’ve become a better person by becoming involved with all of these different organizations,” he said.
The chamber recognized Missy Floyd as its 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Floyd is a licensed social worker and supervisor with foster care homes at Saint Francies Ministries.
She currently serves on the Community Leadership Council for Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Steering Committee for Healthier Lyon County, and is a collaborative member of Family Resource Council. She was an active member of the HEAT Committee who worked to increase COVID Vaccines and Awareness for Lyon County residents. Aside from that, she spents a lot of time volunteering for the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Floyd said she was honored to be recognized for her volunteerism.
The final recognition of the evening went to the Emporia Eastside Community Group, which received the 2022 Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award.
The group was founded in 1998, starting as a small Memorial Day celebration at Ninth Avenue and East Street Park. The celebration evolved into what is now known as the Emporia Eastside Community Group — a non-profit organization made up of highly motivated individuals who are devoted to the improvement of the community, beginning with the development and betterment of their neighborhood.
In more than 24 days, the Emporia Eastside Community Group has built up a community park, improved sidewalks, parking and a shelter that can be used for small gatherings. They hold fundraisers throughout the year, including a popular annual fish fry that support scholarships and other events.
President Al Slappy said the honor was a surprise that was given to the group during another meeting.
“We’re trying to do something that makes a difference in our community,” he said. “I’m very humbled.”
Slappy said the group started as a way for a group of out-of-town people to get-together. Eventually it became a way to improve their community. Slappy would like to see that reach broaden as the years go on, with bigger projects and bigger impacts.
“We thought, ‘We can do something,’” he said. “We saw things that could be something better.”
