On day two of the Lyon County League Tournament, four additional area teams hit the court. Three navigated their way to a win, and one came up short.
No. 1 seed Lebo High School — ranked No. 2 in the state — faced No. 8 Hartford High School yesterday evening. The Lady Wolves prevailed 58-16, extending their winning streak to 12 and season record to 12-0. Hartford falls to 2-10.
Lebo’s power three led the scoring in this contest. Saige Hadley recorded 18 points, followed by Audrey Peek and Brooklyn Jones with 14 and 13, respectively. Lebo was dominant in the post and on the boards, preventing the Lady Jaguars from reaching double digits until there was 2:30 remaining in the third quarter. By the fourth quarter, a running clock was in effect, and the Lady Wolves made a full-shift substitution. Lebo squares off against Burlingame Friday at 7 p.m. in the semi-championship bracket.
No. 4 Burlingame High School (last year’s tournament champion) beat No. 5 Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School, 54-45, in the early game. The 5-foot-8 junior Kaylin Noonan had 38 points for the Bearcats, a Burlingame single-game scoring record. The junior post player also reached 1,000 career points.
Hartford will play Marais Des Cygnes Valley in a consolation bracket matchup Thursday at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Madison High School battled No. 4 Waverly High School in the boys bracket. Waverly received the higher seed because of its better league record. Madison topped Waverly 60-43, moving to 4-4 in league play and 8-4 overall.
Bryson Turner’s athletic jumper was on point Tuesday, penetrating zone defenses and taking it to the hole without much resistance. The talented Turner logged 32 points in the scorebook. Gavin Isch also put up solid numbers with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The No. 1 Olpe Eagles met the No. 8 seed Southern Coffey County Titans in the nightcap. It wasn’t an easy watch as the No. 1 ranked team in 1A Division I destroyed the Titans 96-7, notching its 13th consecutive win and extending its streak of victories to 37.
Olpe began the game with a 51-0 run, and SCC was unable to score a bucket until 4:30 in the second period. Olpe’s lead at halftime was 65-2. The contrast between the squads was stark. Each Olpe player made the scorebook while SCC committed 48 turnovers. Truman Bailey was the Eagles’ top point collector with 15, one short of his 16 points-per-game average.
Olpe and Madison will put the gloves on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the semi-championship round.
In other high school hoops action, the Northern Heights Lady Wildcats fell to the Rural Vista Lady Heat Tuesday, 49-26, and are now 5-7 for the season. The Northern Heights boys defeated Rural Vista 63-53, earning its first win of the season (1-13). Gabe King was the top scorer for the Wildcats with 21 points, and teammate Kolden Ryberg contributed 19. The Heat’s Nathen Traynor led all scoring with 22 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.