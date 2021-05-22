Editor’s note: Sally Sanchez provided translation for this story.
Keyling Centeno and Francisco Sotelo graduated from high school together in Nicaragua 16 years ago.
Now, the high school sweethearts have celebrated their second high school graduation together, after earning their diplomas through the partnership between the Emporia Migrant Education Program and the Flint Hills Learning Center.
Centeno and Sotelo immigrated to the U.S. two years ago when political unrest and protests in Nicaragua grew increasingly violent. Centeno, a nurse, was working the front lines at that time.
“It was a difficult decision and it still is,” Centeno said of the choice to leave everything they knew behind.
“She was working as a nurse in the Catholic Church and helping a lot of people who were injured,” Sotelo added. “She just got her hands in the trenches, like they say. People would come to her because she was a nurse to get medical attention. That’s when she said, ‘We’re moving.’ We came from Nicaragua straight to Emporia.”
Centeno’s aunt was already living in Emporia, she said, and was “in love” with the town.
“She told us that it was beautiful and tranquil, peaceful and that it would be excellent to raise the kids,” she said.
Sotelo said it didn’t take long for their family to fall in love with the community as well.
“Everything [Keyling’s] aunt said about the community is so true; it’s a wonderful place to raise children,” he said. “The kids love it here.”
A love story
Centeno and Sotelo met and fell in love during their last two years of school 17 years ago, and got married soon after their graduation.
They soon welcomed a daughter Angie, now 15, and Centeno said her education came to a stop after high school. Then, she would see nurses helping other people.
“That’s when the interest really started and I started thinking, ‘I want to help other people,’” she said. “’I want to be a nurse.’”
Every time their infant daughter would wake up in the middle of the night and cry, Centeno would announce to her husband, “I am going to be a nurse.”
Sotelo wanted his wife to follow her dream and put his own education on hold.
Centeno took classes toward her degree while raising the family. The couple would welcome their now 10-year-old son, Angel, during this time.
She completed an administrative degree in nursing in 2012 and worked as a nurse until the couple made the move to the U.S.
But, neither their high school diplomas nor Centeno’s nursing degree could be validated when the family arrived in Emporia. Sotelo said the couple took jobs at Tyson Foods working opposite shifts — Sotelo working mornings and Centeno working nights — so their children would always have a parent with them.
They learned about the opportunity to get their high school diplomas through the Emporia Migrant Education Program and Flint Hills Learning Center’s partnership thanks to the on-site classroom at Tyson. Both of them knew they needed the diplomas to advance their goals.
No excuses
“I tell people, there are no excuses not to do this,” Sotelo said. “It’s one hour a day, four or five days a week to go to school. There’s just no excuses not to graduate, but you have to give it your all. It has to come from you.”
The couple welcomed the newest member of the family, 8-month-old Keylifer, while they were going through the program. Centeno said it was not uncommon to find her nursing her infant while studying on the computer. She credited the Emporia Migrant Education Program and Flint Hills Learning Center for making her family feel welcome when they arrived. Seeing how those organizations help the community has inspired Centeno to work more on her English so she can be an interpreter and help other families who immigrate to the area.
And, she would like to get her nursing credentials here in the U.S.
“It makes me sad that I can’t use my nursing degree at this moment, but it’s in my plans,” Centeno said. “I want to pursue my nursing degree here.”
“This is a stepping stone for a big, big project ahead for her here,” Sotelo added.
Sotelo is now considering going to Flint Hills Technical College to study welding technology or maybe even nursing.
“We could study together,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t limit myself. I want to learn as much as I can.”
