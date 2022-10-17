The Emporia High School girls golf team made history in Hesston on Monday, qualifying for the second day of the state tournament for the first time as a team.
The Lady Spartans shot 343 as a team on day one, which was good to put them in fourth place. They are one stroke behind Hays for third place.
“The girls did great today in the conditions,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “The temperatures were not horrible, but the wind made it feel worse throughout the day.”
Avary Eckert currently leads for Emporia after shooting a 75 and is in a tie for fourth place individually. Olivia Eckert is tied for seventh after a round of 80. Elise Eckert shot a 93 while Ella Fessler carded a 95.
“Avary finally played a solid 18 holes instead of nine fair and nine good,” Eckert said. “Olivia had a few loose shots and missed putts that could have moved her up the leaderboard. Elise and Ella both did what we needed them to do, shoot close to their averages and have room for improvement tomorrow. I’m really excited they get to play the second day. Hopefully, we will be focused and ready for the round and the conditions.”
The second day of the tournament will be delayed until at least 11 a.m. due to frost and temperatures.
