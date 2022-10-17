Avary Eckert regionals

Avary Eckert follows through on a tee shot at the Emporia regional on Monday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls golf team made history in Hesston on Monday, qualifying for the second day of the state tournament for the first time as a team.

The Lady Spartans shot 343 as a team on day one, which was good to put them in fourth place. They are one stroke behind Hays for third place.

