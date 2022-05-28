After announcing its closing in April, High Gear Cyclery’s doors will remain open under new owners.
High Gear, located at 520 Commercial St in downtown Emporia, will now be owned and operated by the former owners’ nephew, Tyrel Davis and Shawn Jones, the owner of Bike Tek in Salina.
“It’s exciting,” Davis said. “Definitely unexpected, it came out of left field. We’re just very, very thankful. We’re ready to work hard and to continue to provide for Emporia and the surrounding communities.”
Davis’ new partner, Jones, said he is also excited about the future of High Gear.
“I think both shops are going to benefit from each other, and you know, we’ve been bouncing ideas off, how we do things here versus how they do things there and both shops have gained, both shops have benefited from that,” Jones said.
Jones said he has known about High Gear for years through racing with the former owner, Matt Brown.
“We had been, you know, talking off and on and working together for the last couple of years, through this COVID thing, and [Brown] told me he was going to move [to Texas], and he asked me if I wanted to buy the shop and the building,” Jones said.
Jones said at the time, buying the shop couldn’t happen, until he went down to pick up a couple of bikes from High Gear as the shop prepared to close.
“God just put it on my heart, that it could happen now, through a series of other things that have happened in the last you know, month or so but, but yeah, I kind of looked at some numbers and got together, and I called him when he was already down in Texas and told him my idea and yeah, he said, yeah.”
“Matt’s always done an excellent job down there. Ty is gonna continue to do, you know, just as good or better of a job than Matt has down there,” Jones said. “Ty was a huge part of that deal happening.”
Davis and Jones took over High Gear from past owners, Matt and Stephanie Brown, after the pair announced their family would be moving to Brownsville, Texas to follow what God had put in their hearts, to serve those at the border and in Mexico.
Brown said the partnership between his nephew, Davis, and Jones of Bike Tek in Salina was more perfect than he could imagine.
“I was coming back from south Texas, and before that, I got a call and this all worked out,” Brown said. “You know, a part of me when High Gear was closing, you know, the brick and mortar side of it, I felt like I was abandoning in my customers in a way so I’m really ecstatic that the doors are gonna remain open in the same location and under people that I know are a hundred percent behind Handlebars of Hope and the needs in the town and also their customers.”
Handlebars of Hope is Brown’s non-profit organization, spreading hope and bicycles to those in need, both locally and in Mexico. Brown said he is excited about his family’s new ventures in Texas, and that High Gear will continue to serve the Emporia community
“I can dedicate a hundred percent of my effort into my family and the adventure that we get to be on, serving people across the border, and not only across the border, we serve people in Brownsville, as well in the United States,” Brown said. “With the shop remaining open it has that foothold and continues to help people in need in our community that’s huge, and it’s a huge thing for Handlebars of Hope.”
