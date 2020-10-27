Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham.
Amanda Cunningham made history when she took on the role of Chief Executive Officer at CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness in Oct. 2018.
Cunningham is the first woman to hold that position in the history of the organization.
“I haven’t really thought about that before, but there are 26 community mental health centers in Kansas, and there are a handful of women leaders,” she said.
In a profession that is predominantly female — most therapists tend to be women — Cunningham is challenging what a leader looks like just by doing her job. And, after more than 20 years with the organization, she’s proud of the work she has done to help bring supports and resources for mental health to clients in the seven-county area in which the organization serves.
CrossWinds serves clients in Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties.
“I personally have always found comfort in the team approach,” she said. “I just want everyone to know what we do and how we can help and just kind of change those stigma and view about mental health in general.”
Cunningham grew up in a family of teachers in Ottawa, deciding at an early age that she absolutely did not want to go into education. She attended Barton County Community College and Emporia State University, playing basketball for both institutions.
“I was a pretty avid reader of fictional books, and there was a series that had a child psychologist as its protagonist,” she said. “I was in middle school, and for whatever reason, I didn’t know what a child psychologist was but I thought, ‘I could do that. That sounds good.’”
Growing up popular, athletic and privileged, Cunningham said she still struggled at times and believes that is what called her to the field of mental health.
“It seemed pretty important and I think I just put it together that something that would be really necessary is to have these people that could help kids,” she said.
In 2001, she received her Master’s of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from ESU and shortly after began her career at CrossWinds. Through the years, she has taken on many leadership roles within the organization. When she was asked to take on the role of CEO, she said it was ready to take on the challenge of bringing CrossWinds to the next level. The nerve-wracking part was figuring out the delicate balance of work life and home life.
Cunningham has been married to Rick Cunningham for 20 years and the couple have four children between the ages of 12 and 16. Their oldest can drive now which has been “a life changer,” Cunningham said, even now through the pandemic.
Having the support of her family has made it easier to be successful.
Changes in mental health
Cunningham said she’s seen a lot of positive changes in mental health over the last 20 years, including people talking more openly about mental health and therapy. Changing the perceptions of who benefits from mental health services has been a huge benefit, she said.
“When I first started, everybody would have just thought we were to only see the individuals with a pretty severe diagnosis, and that’s just not true,” Cunningham said. “Most of us have some sort of symptom that can benefit from services, and so really trying to adjust and change that clientele, to open it up to anybody and everyone.”
She said you can see the diversity in the waiting room of any CrossWinds facility.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for services for many. Cunningham hopes to see normalization of mental health care through the pandemic and invites the community to the organization’s annual fundraising breakfast at from 8:30 - 9:30 Nov. 5 to learn more about the services provided.
“We’re not just serving individuals that are severely mentally ill; we’re serving family member, we’re serving people just like you and me, and just really normalizing it for people and helping them understand this resource and that’s really been a very cool experience,” she said. “We have people walk into those that have no idea, so really getting to normalize and help people see that has been truly amazing. The breakfast is just a combination of all of that, bringing people together and hearing about services and showing them success stories has been pretty powerful. So, we hope to continue to grow that, with the main purpose of getting that knowledge out in the community, but also hopefully gathering and sustainable solutions to how do we keep moving forward if we don’t get the financial support from state and county at some point.”
For more information on the breakfast or to sign up to attend, contact Mi’Chielle Cooper by calling 620-343-2211 or email mcooper@crosswindsks.org to reserve your space.
