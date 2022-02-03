Drivers across Lyon County face a winter version of the TV weather mantra, “Turn around, don't drown.”
The Sheriff's Office advised Thursday that special care should be taken on east-west roads, due to blowing and drifting snow from Wednesday's storm.
“Drifts across east and west roads reach three feet deep and are not passable,” a Facebook advisory said. “Do not drive into them! Turn around!”
People who get stuck in a drift have orders to remove their vehicles immediately, because they can get in the way of snowplows.
Kansas Department of Transportation maps showed the Kansas Turnpike cleared of snow Thursday afternoon between Emporia and Kansas City Thursday morning. It was partially covered from Emporia to Wichita.
Interstate 35 was cleared from Emporia east.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.