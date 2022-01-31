The Emporia area shook a bit Monday from an earthquake in northern Oklahoma.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.5 magnitude quake occurred at 11:10 a.m. It was centered seven miles northwest of the Grant County seat of Medford, close to the Kansas state line.
People in Emporia and Madison say they felt the shaking. It also was felt in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wichita.
No damage or injuries was immediately reported from the quake.
