Emporia has two new ideas for “transportation alternatives.” As in walking or biking.
The city commission approved a resolution Wednesday to propose the ideas for partial funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“The estimated cost of the projects is about $605,000,” City Engineer Jim Ubert said. “The city's responsibility would be about $120,000 of that.”
One bicycle path doubling as a sidewalk would be built on the south side of East 24th Avenue between Lincoln and Prairie, along Jones Park.
The other path would begin on East 12th Avenue from Lakeview to Burlingame, then go north on Burlingame across Interstate 35.
The commission also held an executive study session Wednesday with Chuck Scott, President of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas. Nothing was announced afterward.
The agenda said only that it involved “data related to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporations, partnerships and trusts.”
Also Wednesday, the Emporia City Commission:
- approved the use of a city logo for the new HomeServe water and sewer line warranty program. It will appear on three promotional mailings for the voluntary program.
- accepted plans for “Free Dump Days” on May 14-22.
- voted to acquire three rights of way along Road 180. Ubert said it's part of the plan for the new Evergy Service Center.
- appointed Maria Salazar to the Community Housing Board and Emporia Land Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.