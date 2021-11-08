Braden Gleason threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as Emporia State steamrolled Lincoln 56-21 at Welch Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Corey Thomas, Jaylen Varner, Dexton Swinehart and Kai Lemons all caught passes for scores while Calvin Boyce and Jack Diamond each scored once on the ground.
Kyle Rinck also took a 37-yard fumble to the end zone for a touchdown.
“That was a good win for us,” said Hornet head coach Garin Higgins. “I thought we executed well with the group that was supposed to execute.”
Emporia State (6-4) set the tone early, scoring twice in the first five minutes of the game and building a 35-0 lead by halftime.
Meanwhile, the Hornets’ first-string defense held the Blue Tigers (0-9) off the board, as Lincoln’s only points came late in the game when Emporia State’s starters had been pulled.
The 35-point win broke the Hornets’ streak of seven straight games decided by a touchdown or less. The 56-point performance was Emporia State’s highest scoring output of the season.
“We haven’t been in those situations this year and I think it was so good for us to get some of these younger guys that have not played at all, that usually would play if you had control of the game or you’re winning by three touchdowns, four touchdowns,” Higgins said. “A lot of these guys hadn’t played since the first game of the year, so it was nice to get them back in and let everybody get an opportunity to play.”
Backup running back Jack Petz shined in his first outing this season, leading the Hornets with 63 yards rushing on nine carries. Billy Ross, Jr. had 48 yards on 12 carries and Boyce had 38 yards on 12 carries.
Gleason finished the game 21-of-27 passing for 297 yards and four scores while Jack Diamond was 2-of-3 for 44 yards.
Eleven different receivers caught passes for Emporia State.
Senior linebacker Jace McDown – who, prior to the game, received the inaugural Steve Henry Award – led the Hornets with eight total tackles in his final home game.
It was the swan song at Welch Stadium for 10 Hornet seniors, many of whom have been in the program for six years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’ve done nothing but everything we’ve asked of them,” Higgins said. “They are a mature group. Hopefully, they’ve learned enough throughout this football program that when they leave here, they’ll be able to contribute to society and be good fathers and be good husbands.
“It’s a good group, it really is. And I tell you, the best thing about it is they work hard. They really committed to staying here through everything we went through last year and worked really hard in the fall and they were all here this summer and committed. That’s a good group. It’s good to send them out on a W.”
The win was Emporia State’s third straight and guaranteed its first winning season since 2018. The Hornets have now had seven winning seasons since 2012.
“I didn’t know how good we’d be this season,” Higgins said. “I think we’re a good football team. Right now, we’ve won six games and it could very easily have been eight games. So we’ve just got to keep working hard and we’ve still got another week to go out and get better.”
UP NEXT
Emporia State will wrap up its regular season this Saturday when it travels to Maryville, Missouri, to take on No. 5 Northwest Missouri State (7-1).
“We’ll prepare just like we do every week,” Higgins said. “These guys prepared this week just like we were playing the best team in the MIAA. I thought this week they did a really good job. They showed maturity and I think that they’ll show the same type of maturity next week. We’re still not done yet. We know that Northwest, a first-class program, is going to be difficult on the road on Senior Day, but we’ve got nothing to lose.”
