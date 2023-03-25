Nearly 1,300 people turned out for the Kiwanis Club of Emporia's 75th annual pancake fundraiser Saturday morning at the Anderson Building.
This is the first in-person event the club has hosted since the pandemic began.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 8:54 pm
"It's so great that the community came back and for an in-person event this year," said president-elect and event chair Debbie Williams. "We had not quite 1,300 people that we served, so that was fantastic for our first year back after the pandemic."
A little more than $1,000 was raised from raffle sales during the event, which will benefit the club's 100-year project to build a new shelter at Peter Pan Park's splash pad. A full fundraising amount will be announced later.
Williams said there were a few "glitches" throughout the day since they haven't hosted a sit down meal in a few years, but local partnerships helped the group work through the hardships.
"Fanestil Meats every year is just so phenomenal for us," she said. "They donate all of our bacon sausage that we serve at the event and that's just a huge amount that they help us out with for our events."
Williams also thanked other sponsors, including Waters Hardware, MSA, PrairieLand Partners, and Printing Plus. She also thanked everyone who donated money to Kiwanis for the event.
"We just want to say 'thank you' to everyone who made today possible," Williams added.
The club's next big event is helping out with Newman Regional Health's upcoming Teddy Bear Clinic on April 1.
