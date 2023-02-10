scheib_rob-550x770.jpeg

Rob Scheib has reportedly been put on administrative leave following a meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education.

The USD 253 Board of Education will hold a special meeting this afternoon to discuss filling the vacant Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations position.

The meeting, which is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center, will include a discussion about signing a consulting contract with ESSDACK (Educational Services and Staff Development Association of Central Kansas) for a Finance and Operations Consultant who will fill the vacant position in the interim. According to the agenda, the contract will begin Feb. 13 and end on June 30.

