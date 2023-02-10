The USD 253 Board of Education will hold a special meeting this afternoon to discuss filling the vacant Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations position.
The meeting, which is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center, will include a discussion about signing a consulting contract with ESSDACK (Educational Services and Staff Development Association of Central Kansas) for a Finance and Operations Consultant who will fill the vacant position in the interim. According to the agenda, the contract will begin Feb. 13 and end on June 30.
Additionally, the board is set to transfer authority of use of the district's funds to the new Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, Director of Business Stephanie Pope, and Business Operations Specialist Catherine Cape.
The board is also set to have an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
The special meeting was called Thursday, after former Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib was put on administrative leave following Wednesday’s board meeting.
According to an internal email sent to district staff which was obtained by The Gazette, the district will announce a “highly qualified education finance professional” as interim Assistant Superintendent of Business in the coming week.
The action did not take place during Wednesday’s meeting. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren confirmed the report when contacted by The Gazette Wednesday night.
“Mr. Rob Scheib, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, was put on administrative leave following tonight’s Board Meeting,” Landgren said. “Within the coming week, we are prepared to announce a highly qualified education finance professional who will serve as an Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations on a temporary basis.”
Scheib has worked for the district since 2008 when he was hired to replace Susan Hernandez. He had previously served as the superintendent of the Wakeeny school district for seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.